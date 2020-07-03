Happy birthday Ariana Grande: a playlist of his popular songs

Having started in the entertainment field as a star of Disney, Ariana Grande has found its place in the world of pop with her vocal range is impressive and his songs to success. The american star is celebrating her 27 years old today and already has a Grammy Award, several MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards under his name.

The singer born in Florida is also a songwriter and an actor who started his career with a Broadway musical in 2008. The singer also won a Grammy nomination with his latest full length album this year. Ariana has also recently released a collaboration, Stuck With U, with Justin Beiber from the house for the benefit of a foundation that supports children of first responders during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Having created a niche for herself in the pop industry, here is a playlist Ariana Grande for all your moods.

7 rings

Able to start your game with confidence, the track 2019 is sure to bounce with the rhythm.

Coast to coast

With Nicki Minaj, this song of 2016 remains in our minds even today.

Thank you, then

With the beats of the foot, this is one of the most popular songs of Great.

God is a woman

Another song exciting to the home of Ariana, this piece of 2018 is loved by the fans.

Bang Bang

A powerful collaboration between Jessie J, Nicki and Ariana; this piece of power still remains today a favorite of the dance floor.

