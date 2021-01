Happy birthday Kate Middleton, today 9 January, turns 39 years old.

We want to celebrate the Duchess of Cambridge by talking about her royal style and also (surprisingly) very sporty. In fact, we have a real crush on Sporty Katy.

Pastel colors, bon ton dresses, structured coat dresses, and lots of Alexander McQueen, but not only. Kate can easily go from elegant evening dresses to very casual trousers to sporty shorts – yes, shorts and you have to see those legs!