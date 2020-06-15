Happy birthday, North West ! Back on the photos of the most adorable little girl 7 years of age

Happy 7th birthday, North West !

It is difficult to believe that the greatest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already seven years, especially those that The incredible family Kardashian and social networks have allowed us to see the North not only grow, but also to become the older sister of SanOf 4 years, Chicago2 years, and PsalmOf 13 months.

We can also say that she has accomplished a lot over the years ! The north has landed her first cover the magazine solo in just five years, and last year, she has been one of his greatest dreams to fulfill JoJo Siwa and convert a YouTube video with him.

There are only a couple of months, the North has accumulated his talent for music, presented for the first time when she joined the gospel choir mass on Sunday, Kanye, and has stolen the attention of their father during his parade at the Fashion Week, launching into an improvised rap.

According to Kim, the most recent of the company’s North is bringing to the house of the West !