Happy mother’s day : why Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have never crossed on the set ?

On the occasion of mother’s day, 6ter has decided to schedule the film Happy mother’s day Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 21h05. A feature-length worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts in which the two actresses have never crossed. Tv Star reveals today why.

To celebrate mother’s day on June 7, 2020, 6ter has put in place a special programme on his antenna all day long. The chain of the group M6 will broadcast the film Happy mother’s day from 21h05 on this day. Worn by a cast of 5 stars composed of Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis and Kate Hudsonthis comedy, theatrical release may 25, 2016 in France, is the 3rd realization of the filmmaker Garry Marshall dedicated to a day of celebration. The director of Pretty Woman had previously directed the films Valentine’s Day in 2010 and Happy New Year in the following year.

For its part, the comedy Happy mother’s day has a small feature that is very amazing. In fact, although they share the poster for this film, and that they have a scene in common Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have never met on the filming of the feature film. In effect, the sequence in which they give the replica has been on tour in the field-in contrast, by using linings, the two actresses could not appear together on the work plan because of their employment of the respective times in charge. A photo of the two actresses on the plateau exists, but it has been doctored via Photoshop.

Happy mother’s day : the authors present on the shoot

Moreover, the shooting of Happy mother’s day has hosted authors on his shelf. They have accompanied Gary Marshall in order to be able to modify the replicas live. Actors must always be ready to see their dialogues changed to improve their scenes. For the anecdote, the director has taken advantage of the fact that his grandson plays baseball with the son of Julia Roberts for him to propose directly to the scenario Happy mother’s day. “I did not pass by its agents. I simply told him : ‘I have a project that I attempt. It’s about the mothers’. I went home, I poked the scenario in his mailbox and walked away. She has read it and has said to me : ‘ok, I am'” a-t-he told.