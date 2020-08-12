Harley-Davidson Broadens on Its United We Will Certainly Flight Project

News Release|August 11, 2020

Harley-Davidson and also Jason Momoa team up throughout social distancing to commemorate the power of riding.

Milwaukee, WI (August 11, 2020)– For greater than 117 years, Harley-Davidson has actually brought individuals with each other to experience journey and also flexibility for the spirit. Harley-Davidson is pleased to introduce a brand-new aspect of the business’s United We Will certainly Flight project that commemorates its goal in cooperation with star and also Harley-Davidson fanatic Jason Momoa.

Momoa has actually generated and also routed a brand-new video clip collection that complies with 6 Harley-Davidson bikers as they browse via the dark days of the pandemic utilizing the power of riding to involve with their family members, their neighborhoods, and also themselves. The lead video clip will certainly be complied with by 6 extra attributes that display just how various bikers experience flexibility for the spirit via their Harley-Davidson ® motorbikes. Below is the initial one:

VIDEO CLIP|United We Will Certainly Flight– Jason Momoa and also Harley-Davidson

” Greater than developing equipments, Harley-Davidson represents the ageless quest of journey,” claimed Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, Head Of State and also Chief Executive Officer, Harley-Davidson. “That is our goal. And also with this brand name project, Harley-Davidson and also Jason Momoa are showcasing just how this quest is enhanced via difficult times. H-D bikers and also their experiences work as ideas for the power of 2 wheels from classic personalized motorbikes, to the electrical Harley-Davidson LiveWire ® bike.”

” Bikes have actually brought me locations that have actually transformed my life and also around individuals that have actually formed that I am.” claimed Jason Momoa. “With my newest manufacturing for Harley-Davidson, I’m looking for to transmit the elegance of riding and also the spirit of the motorcycling neighborhood throughout this extraordinary time to urge bikers and also aiming bikers to ride. Allow’s Flight!”

Allowed’s Flight Difficulty

Harley-Davidson is showcasing the power of riding with the Let’s Flight Difficulty introduced as component of the United We Will certainly Flight project. With riding-related tasks, individuals can make Let’s Flight Difficulty drawing * access for a possibility to win rewards commemorating the neighborhood and also spirit of 2 wheels, consisting of a personalized 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Biker ® S bike grand reward and also regular illustrations for extra rewards.

* NO ACQUISITION NECESSARY. An ACQUISITION WILL CERTAINLY NOT BOOST YOUR POSSIBILITIES OF WINNING. LAWFUL CITIZENS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS OR OLDER. GAP WHERE FORBIDDEN. Drawing finishes 8/31/2020 For Authorities Policy, alternating technique of access, reward summaries and also chances disclosure, check out www.H-D.com/LetsRide. Enroller: Harley-Davidson Electric Motor Firm, Inc., 3700 W. Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208.

