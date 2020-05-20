Harley Quinn and Deadshot were to have an intimate relationship that was ultimately cut from the film Suicide Squad of David Ayer.

Apparently, Harley Quinn and Deadshot were supposed to have an intimate relationship in the film Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer. In effect, the developer has revealed on social networks that in the original script, the two characters came out together. It was eventually cut during the reshoots of the film. It also reveals that a character survived.

“Diablo has survived in the original, Harley and Deadshot were a couple. This was changed during reshoots. “

Diablo survived originally, Harley and Deadshot hooked up as a couple. This was changed during reshoots. https://t.co/GMcXMdNAch — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 18, 2020

The two characters are, therefore, remained friends to the end of the film, and they never explored their relationship in an intimate manner. As to Diablo, in the final version of the film he sacrifices himself then he would have had to survive.

James Gunn is currently working on the editing of his version of Suicide Squad which will be released next year. Harley Quinn will be back, still played by Margot Robbie, however, Gunn should have a different approach to the characters.

The new film is considered as a kind of semi-reboot with a few returns and new characters. Will Smith is not part of the returns.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Warner Bros