Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, a lesbian couple mythical soon to the cinema ?

The director of Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse history of Harley Quinn has opened the door to a romance between the most badass of evil DC Comics and Poison Ivy.

This is a romance and a lesbian that could mark the history of cinema. In an interview for the online news outlet The Wrap, the director of Birds of Prey and the fantabuleuse story of Harley Quinn, Cathy Yan has revealed that she would be very happy to see the romance queer the more badass of the DC universe Comics adapted for the cinema.

Quizzed on what there would be in a potential sequel the film was released last February, the director replied : “I’d love to see Poison Ivy and I’d love even more to see the relationship between her and Harley Quinn “. And it would not be the only one (aside from us) want to see the romance developed in the comics on the big screen.

Margot Robbie, aka the interpreter of Harley Queen herself, and producer of Birds of Prey, said in an interview with the online magazine Slash Films she had “pushed the character of Poison Ivy “since she was leading the project. “There are two versions of their relationship in the comics. In some, it is purely friendly, in some other, romantic. In both cases, I want to explore the relationship between the two. I so much love their relationship in the comics. ”

If, for the moment, nothing has been confirmed for Birds of Prey, the results of the latter at the box-office, however, may not inspire the producers to leave for a second round. After a first week of operation complicated, and inputs are hampered by the outbreak of coronavirus, the film has managed to raise $ 200 million in the theaters. Not enough to be quite profitable…

In the meantime, fans can turn to the small screen. The showrunner of the animated series Harley Quinn has announced that season 2 will “explore the romance” between the two bad girls of DC Comics.