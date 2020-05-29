Harley Quinn back soon in a new movie

Harley Quinn will soon return to the cinema. Despite the welcome disappointing Birds of Prey, Warner Bros has kept the faith in his heroine DC off the wall and is already preparing a new film.

According to the site well informed DCEU Mythicstudios Warner Bros already thinking ahead to the next adventures of Harley Quinn. Discussions around the next few movies focused on the heroine would have indeed already started. The character portrayed by Margot Robbie in the screen should, therefore, appear in one or more films of the DC Extended Universe. The sources of this information speak of “project Harley “this would suggest that Warner Bros would certainly be a movie solo in its cartons.

Credit : Warner Bros Entertainment

Harley Quinn made her film debut in 2016 in the disappointing Suicide Squad of David Ayer. The director, who had to depart early stages of the project, has recently entrusted he would have liked to make of Quinn, the central character of his film. Four years after, the girlfriend of the Joker and found herself surrounded by a team of 100% women in Birds of Prey, released last January. We will also soon be alongside other anti-heroes, DC in The Suicide Squad James Gunn.

Suicide Squad : Harley Quinn would have had to tackle the Joker to another super-villain

Harley Quinn in a movie Gotham City Sirens ?

Many fans are hoping that the next movie dedicated to Harley Quinn will be Gotham City Sirens, an adaptation of a comic book involving Quinn, Poison Ivy and Catwoman. The production of this project had been discussed for the first time in 2016 in the american media, but was eventually paused, later revealed to David Ayer. According to other noises of the corridor, Warner Bros would have expected out a movie with Harley Quinn in each year. If Gotham City Sirens is back on track, the film could see the light of day in 2022after the release of The Suicide Squad.

The future of the DCEU seems reboosté in recent weeks, with several announcements that have excited all of the fans of DC. Last week, we learned that the mysterious Snyder Cut Justice League would come out the next year on the platform HBO max. Yesterday, the magazine Deadline also revealed that actor Henry Cavill would be returning soon in the role of Superman. The next film DC provided in the schedule are for the time being Woman Woman 1984 (August 2020), The Suicide Squad (August 2021), The Batman (September 2021) and Black Adam (December 2021). The Flash, Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2 will come out in 2022.

Source : DCEU MYTHIC