Harley Quinn is too sexy in Suicide Squad : David Ayer apologizes for his treatment of the character – Actus Ciné

When questioned on the social network, director David Ayer has apologised for its treatment of the character of Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad”.

2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC and Ratpac Entertainment, LLC

Suicide Squad has-t-he sexualized the character of Harley Quinn to the detriment of his arch-narrative ? The character has there not been chosifié in the film ? Taken to task on Twitter on these issues, the director David Ayer has made his mea culpa in two stages :

“Unfortunately, his arc narrative has been gutted. [Pourtant]it was really his film. Listen, I’ve tried. I have represented faithfully the Harley Quinn of the comics. Everything is political these days. All. I just want to entertain. I’ll do better.”

Then new criticism reached him, coming from a coprésentatrice of the podcast Citizen Lady, referring to the fact that Harley Quinn was an object sex in Suicide Squad and a character of flesh and blood in Birds of Prey (that Ayer has not realized). The director retweeted the criticisms that we addressed along with this message :

“I retweete because it is written in an intelligent manner. Thanks for that, I’m evolving and I’m learning for a changing world.”

Ayer is, therefore, evidence of good will, and hears his critics, even if some of the commentators of his tweets send messages of support and the incentive not to apologize for having created a character to success that they adore and who have made the success in meeting Suicide Squad.

Anyway, the actress Margot Robbie has become with Harley Quinn as a figure of pop culture, such as was before it, its animated character created by the Batman series of the 90’s.

You can find all of the hidden details of Suicide Squad :