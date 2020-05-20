Harley Quinn would have had to tackle the Joker to another super-villain

In Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn would have had to leave the Joker for another super-villain of the film, reveals director David Ayer. This romantic relationship as well as other elements of the scenario have been changed at the last minute, at the request of the studio.

The film Suicide Squad is far to have unanimous support from all the fans of DC, and the director himself seems to have always a lot of regrets about the final version of its feature-length film. The studios have required many changes in the original script. And one of them was the character ofHarley Quinnthat would have to have had a romantic relationship with another villain of the film.

The director David Ayer has revealed on Twitter that the heroine totally embodied by Margot Robbie was originally intended to be in a relationship with Deadshot, played by Will Smith in the movie. It is not known if this means that the binding between Harley Quinn and the Joker wouldn’t have had to exist at all, or if Quinn would simply finish by pressing the famous villain for Deadshot.

The scenario of Suicide Squad changed at the last minute

According to Ayer, the romantic relationship between the two characters has been eliminated from the script at the time of the shooting. This love story is passed to the trap door is in addition to another change of size. The director reveals that the character of Diablo was to survive in the original script.

David Ayer says that a version “director’s cut” of Suicide Squad there is good in the studiobut the director does not have the authority to disclose to the public. Some american media evoke, however, a possible broadcast by HBO, max, the new streaming service of the american chain. It is not however certain that this long version be enough to make us forget the failure of the film of 2016. Fans of Suicide Squad may, however, console themselves with the reboot’s director James Gunn, which should be out in August 2021.

