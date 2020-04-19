Harry and Meghan “deliver food” during the lock – JAPANFM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dressed and adorned masks, delivered food to residents of Los Angeles living with the disease and the risk of contracting a coronavirus.



The couple, who moved to Los Angeles in march with their baby, Archie, helped to deliver meals for Project Angel Food, an organization that the kitchen prepares and delivers nutritious meals to vulnerable people in the city.

The executive director of the organization, Richard Ayoub, said Entertainment tonight in the United States, the couple of high-level contacted the charity after learning that its drivers were “overworked” and needed help while they were attempting to feed Californians sick during the quarantine.

The couple has been delivering meals to vulnerable residents of Los Angeles. Image: AP

“They have told us it is understood that our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to ease the workload of drivers,” said Mr. Ayoub, adding that the couple was completely ” down to earth “.

“They made two deliveries – one on Easter Sunday and on a Wednesday – and they have done it quietly,” said Mr Ayoub. People magazine. “We are completely honored. ”



Mr. Ayoub stated that the couple followed strict guidelines in terms of social distancing, wearing masks and gloves while standing at six feet or more from any member of the public.

“They were truly interested in each person he met,” said Mr Ayoub.

“They are engaged with our leaders, they are engaged with the clients – they simply wanted to ensure that the people feel the love and the appreciation. Their objective was really to honor our leaders, our staff and volunteers at the service. ”

The couple has remade a lives in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. Image: AP

Mr. Ayoub stated that the couple “had taken about six births last Sunday, and then they said:” We want to repeat and we want more ” , then they took 14 deliveries for Wednesday.”



“Our customers are often forgotten,” said Mr Ayoub.

“They really wanted to go and visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and, hopefully, put a smile on their faces. ”

The queen would improve certainly the desire of his grandson to restore. Image: AP

HARRY ‘ON THE FLOOR, IN HYSTERICAL’ WITH ARCHIE

During this time, the prince revealed that he “rolls on the floor in hysteria” with Meghan and Archie so that it gave a first glimpse of his new life in the United States in a video call from his home in california.

The duke of Sussex spoke of the life of isolation by talking with his parents, saying that it was important to focus on the positive aspects during the crisis of the coronavirus, reports The Sun.

The 35 year old man, who recently moved to Los Angeles, took the time to talk with parents and tutors in the Uk who are caring for seriously ill children.

And in the candid conversation of 30 minutes, prince Harry said: “there are a lot of positive points that occur at the same time, and can have family time – so much time with family – that you think almost:” Do I have to do you feel guilty to have so much family time? ”

“You have to celebrate these moments where you’re just on the floor rolling in hysterics.

“Inevitably, a half-hour later, maybe a day later, it’s going to be something that you have to manage, and there is no way to escape. ”

The prince seemed in a good mood during the call with one of his charities preferred. Image: YouTube

Harry talked to love the “family time” during the lockout. Image: YouTube

The cat video of prince Harry has been seen to talk with a specially trained nurse and the chief of one of the charities which it has supported since a long time, WellChild.

And he praised saying: “Full respect for each of you. It is hard for everyone, but it is especially hard for you. I know that WellChild is doing all he can to support you.

“Hopefully, through this video, we will be able to make it more clear and more obvious to the government and to all the world that you are in the vulnerable section and WellChild is in need of more help. ”

And it has sprung from their ” strength and resilience “.

The torque seems much happier in his new life. Image: AP

He added: “Having a child at 11 months is enough! ”

Meghan, 38 years old, and Harry have moved to this year with their son Archie, who will be one year old in may.

This comes as a result of information suggest that prince Harry is absent from Canada, where he was ” the happiest he has ever been “.

A source reportedly said The sun: “Harry loved absolutely life in Canada and did not hide how much he misses the life.

“The time that he spent with Meghan and Archie is probably the most happy he’s ever been.

The couple had to say goodbye to the life royal. Image: AP

“Harry misses the pace of life there and the fact that they lived in a place that is truly isolated where they could be themselves, relax and enjoy life. ”

It has been reported that prince Harry and Meghan have made the decision to go to because they feared that a lockout extended do to prevent it from moving.

But it has been suggested that prince Harry was struggling to settle because the city of california, as in many other parts of the world, was blocked due to the coronavirus.

This comes after a friend claimed that the king was life to THE “difficult”.

The respectful conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has stated that she had been in contact with the duke since he had moved to Canada and then to Los Angeles.

The life of the couple in Los Angeles will without any doubt meet up more often Beyonce and Jay-Z. Image: Getty Images

Dr. Goodall, 86 years old, said Radio Times: “I don’t know how his career will unfold, but, yes, I have been in contact – even if I think that he will find life a bit difficult at the moment. ”

Meghan and prince Harry are trying to live a life financially independent after leaving the royal family this year.

The former actress Meghan has already secured her first job post-royal – narrating a documentary Disney on elephants.

Prince Harry was filmed making the promotion of his wife to the head of Disney Bob Iger at the premiere in London last July. Lion kingwhile the couple was still royal.

– with The Sun

