HARRY AND MEGHAN HAVE LENT THEIR ENGLISH HOME TO PRINCESS EUGENIE AND HUSBAND

There are new tenants in Frogmore Cottage: Harry (who no longer wants to be called a prince ) and Meghan Markle have decided to lend Princess Eugenie the residence where they went to live after the Royal Wedding.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their son Archie in California and, according to the UK tabloids, in recent weeks they have had some furniture from the English house sent, so that it is ready for the entrance of the cousin and the husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenia and Jack are expecting their first child and would have moved into the five-bedroom apartment two weeks ago.

They used to live in the Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and are now closer to her parents, who live in the Windsor Great Park area, and to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who is located in Windsor Castle.

The Frogmore Cottage was returned to the fore when Harry and Meghan had announced the step back from the Royal Family because there was talk of 2.4 million of the Sovereign Grant (public funds) spent on the renovation.

Last September, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex repaid that amount in full.