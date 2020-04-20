Harry and Meghan hidden in the streets of Los Angeles : the cliché of their last public release unveiled

The DailyMail reveals, this Friday 17 April, a photo of Meghan Markle and prince Harry during the distribution of meals in the streets of Los Angeles.

Now residents of Los Angeles, prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not meet the containment. But, don’t worry, it’s for a very good cause ! The DailyMail reveals, in fact, this Friday 17 April, a cliché unique to the couple during the distribution of meals to people who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, the benefit of the organization Project Angel Food.

And it is masks on the mouth and the nose as the former members of the british royal family have walked in the streets of the City of Angels. More specifically, prince Harry wore a blue bandana as a mask while Meghan Markle, meanwhile, wore, indeed, a surgical mask. For the occasion, they wore both a dress very casual.

One of the people helped by Meghan and Harry : “My phone rang and a lady said : ‘Hi, this is Meghan'”

Dan Tyrell, 53-year-old and hiv positive, tells of his surprise when he saw the landing to his door the parents of little Archie. “My phone rang and a lady said : ‘Hi, this is Meghan from Project Angel Food’. I said : “Oh, you want to meet me down there ?’ I didn’t know yet that it was THIS Meghan”, “he explains.

Last weekend, on the occasion of the Easter celebrations, prince Harry participated in a video call with parents confined to children with serious illness. He took the opportunity to discuss his personal situation. “You have to celebrate these moments where you’re just on the floor rolling in hysterics. Inevitably, a half-hour later, maybe a day later, you’re going to have to deal with something and you can’t escape”, had entrusted the prince Harry to those he described as “super-parents”.

