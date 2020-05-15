Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles : who are their famous neighbors ?

Now settled in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle and prince Harry live in is only a temporary measure, given by the actor Tyler Perry. And their neighbours are not really strangers.
Arriving in Beverly Hills, Meghan Markle and prince Harry should expect to have neighbors as famous as them. Now settled in Los Angeles after leaving the United Kingdom and abandoned their commitments to the crowned heads, the couple lives in the residence that the actor Tyler Perry lent them, the time that it is in Atlanta. A beautiful and large home for the Sussex and their son Archie, where they have done some changes to have more privacy and protect their little boy who recently celebrated his first anniversary of prying eyes. A reflex that they may be of their famous neighbors…
Because it is in the neighbourhood of the ultra-secure Beverly Ridge that Meghan Markle and prince Harry have them put their suitcases in the same location before them, many of the stars have moved. Among them, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom that will soon have their first child together, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Eddy Murphy, Jennifer Lawrence or the best friend of the ex-actress Suits, Serena Williams. A hell of a company for the couple Sussex, who lives in particular, not far from the home of a very close friend : Elton John.
A remains under high surveillance
A change of scenery complete for the duke and duchess of Sussex, who are past of the campaign, English at Frogmore Cottage, a mansion in Vancouver, Canada, and now, a huge villa in the tuscan style, of a value of $ 18 million in Los Angeles. With its eight acres, twelve rooms, bath and eight rooms, it will have enough to satisfy the couple, who left no detail to chance in order to be as quiet as possible. “Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious, they did everything they could to keep their base in Los Angeles under surveillance. They are in this property for a month without anyone finding out. They were helped by their team to find a location for their move to Vancouver”explained a source. All for a rent estimated at between 20,000 to 40,000 dollars.
Katy Perry and her boyfriend Orlando Bloom at the premiere of the television series, Amazon Prime Video, “Carnival Row” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, Usa, August 21, 2019.
The stylist Serena Williams – Celebrities at the fashion show PAP fall winter 2020 “S by Serena” in New York. On February 12, 2020
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis enlist friends to teach their children. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis offer hints of quarantine. They buy the wine to a charitable organization.
Jennifer Lawrence wears a dress by Rosie Assoulin at the photocall of the 12th edition of the polo classic Veuve Clicquot, at the State park in Liberty, New Jersey, United States, June 1, 2019.
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, meet young local entrepreneurs to Tembisa, South Africa, on October 2, 2019, and become aware of initiatives in the area of expertise to meet the growing challenge of unemployment facing the youth in South Africa, on the last day of their tour in Africa.
Info – Harry and Meghan have moved to California – prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, report to the reception of the creative industries and companies in Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019. On-site, the princely couple met with representatives of the business circles of the british and south africans, including young local entrepreneurs.
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, arrived at the ceremony of the WellChild Awards in London on October 15, 2019.
Prince Harry, duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, during a visit to the Canada House in London. On January 7, 2020