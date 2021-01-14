HARRY AND MEGHAN INTEND TO LEAVE SOCIAL MEDIA FOREVER

A year ago, Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to step back from being senior members of the royal family.

Their request had become reality at the end of March 2020 and on that occasion, they had published the last post on the Sussex Royal social accounts, with a goodbye message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

But this goodbye now seems to have become a farewell to online platforms: according to the Sunday Times, the 36-year-old and 39-year-old ” have no plans ” to use social media for their new Archewell foundation and ” very unlikely ” will use personal accounts.

The main reason they intend to abandon Instagram, Twitter, and company forever is “the amount of hate ” poured out on the couple through social media.

Meghan Markle opened up on this issue last October, calling herself ” the most trolled person in the world ” and explaining that the stories fabricated about her had been ” almost insurmountable “.

Currently, Harry and Meghan are not on social media but on audio platforms: they have launched their podcast with the first special episode for the last holidays, in which you can also hear the voice of their son Archie.