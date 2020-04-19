Harry and Meghan Markle : masks on the face, they deliver meals to the sick of Los Angeles

The images have been revealed by the Daily Mail on Friday 17 April. Recently installed in Los Angeles, prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make themselves useful. The couple has distributed meals to some of the residents confined.

Their daily life is anything but royal, and for several days, it even became commonplace. Freshly freed from their multiple engagements with the british royal familyprince Harry and Meghan Markle have found refuge in the hometown of the ex-actress Suits, Los Angeles. Containment requires their projects to become financially independent, have had to be put between brackets, and the couple took advantage of this pause is imposed to focus on their little boy who will soon be celebrating its first anniversary.“I can have time with my family – so time-consuming that I almost feel guilty.We must cherish these moments where we are just in the process of rolling on the ground, laughing (with Archie, ed.) “, has entrusted the younger brother of William during a visit-you video-conference with an English association, of which he is still the godfather. Pleased, the young dad has, however, clarified that it was not always easy to take care of her son for eleven months, apparently very active.

Harry and Meghan are playing the angels

On Wednesday 15 April, the duke and duchess of Sussex have postponed their sessions rolls on the ground with their toddler for a good action. Photographed for the first time in the streets of Los Angeles, they appeared dressed in casual attire and armed with surgical masks. Screw-on cap on the head, Meghan Markle she accompanied her husband to distribute meals to the sick members of the association Project Angel Food. The books of this organization being overwhelmed, the couple wanted to give a helping hand. ” Meghan and Harry have taken six deliveries last Sundayand then they said ‘We want to start over and do and more’, so they took fourteen deliveries Wednesday, ( … ). They met with our leaders, discussed with the clients. They just wanted to make sure that people feel the love and the esteem (…). Meghan wanted to show Los Angeles to Harry through philanthropy “, explainedRichard Ayoub, the director of Project Angel Food.

The images of this tour exceptional were revealed by the Daily Mail. Some people delivered have been difficult to recognize Meghan Markle and prince Harry. ” I told myself that the big guy roux seemed to me familiar, and that this girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large SUV black with security guards behind them. They are both nice and very simple. “, said to People one of the members of the association who has received their surprise visit. Now in shadow, the ex-royal couple prefers to bring a little light to their new neighbors.