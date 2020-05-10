Harry and Meghan Markle : their sublime villa has belonged to a star of baywatch !

The beginning of the year is especially busy for Meghan Markle and the prince Harry. After he announced that they were to renounce their duties to royal in a press release, which was not fun at the queen Elizabeth II, the lovers are left to settle in Canadain the beautiful and luxurious residence in which they had spent the Christmas holidays with their adorable little Archie. If the lovers know that they will have to work to meet their need, it looks fairly simple for them because they have been approached by several companies in order to make interventions.

Between these projects that are being put in place, the queen Elizabeth II is still stepped in to prohibit them from using the mark Sussex Royal but whatever, they are happy, in love, and now have a new reason to rejoice. We knew since a few weeks they were looking for a house in Malibu and that is that the perfect home has been found. As revealed by the Sun– Meghan and Harry have put their hands on a lovely manor with a value of $ 7 million in recently completed, which includes a swimming pool, a tennis court and five bedrooms.

The property of those who are expected to attend the wedding of Beatrice of York in may next is two steps from the beach and the homes of Hollywood heavyweights as Robert Downey Jr, Mel Gibson, or Caitlyn Jenner. Even more surprising, their sublime villa has belonged to a star ofBaywatchDavid Charvet. The singer and actor lived there with Brooke Burke and their children before they divorce.

