Harry is despised by his family on Armistice Day

The royal family did not comply with a request made by Harry from the United States, where he lives with Meghan Markle and her son Archie.
Prince Harry received tremendous contempt from his family during the Armistice Day commemoration, this due to his decision to abandon his duties as a member of royalty.
Armistice Day is a date that the English royal family commemorates with great respect the military and civilians who fell during the two world wars in which the British community of nations participated.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to this celebration dressed in rigorous mourning and offered wreaths of red flowers. For the occasion, it is claimed that Harry commissioned a wreath and asked his relatives to place it in his name, something to which they allegedly refused, in retaliation for his abandoning his functions as a member of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not stopped by the alleged incident reported by The Times, and the couple cut red flowers from their garden at their home in California and deposited them on the graves of Canadian and Australian soldiers who served in the Royal Air Force. Australian and the Royal Canadian Artillery who died in the line of duty.
QUE TAL? Embora tenham abandonado os trabalhos na monarquia britânica para ir morar nos Estados Unidos e ganhar dinheiro para seus projetos pessoais, o #principeHarry e #MeghanMarkle vestiram roupas escuras e foram hoje ao Cemitério Nacional de Los Angeles para depositar flores em memória ao Soldado Desconhecido Inglês. Harry usou inclusive medalhas e ambos usaram as famosas poppys, as papoulas vermelhas que na Inglaterra representam todos os ingleses mortos na primeira e segunda Guerras Mundiais na defesa da sua pátria. As fotos do casal no cemitério foram feitas por Lee Morgan, um fotógrafo contratado pelo casal. A imprensa inglesas divulgou hoje que Harry teria solicitado que fosse depositado uma coroa em seu nome na cerimônia que sua família participou em Londres, como todos os anos. Mas que o cerimonial negou o pedido porque as coroas são depositada porque quem exerce cargo na monarquia. Alguns acham que a atitude do casal é para dividir a atenção com a cerimônia tradicional da família real britânica. O que vocês acharam da atitude do casal? Pareceu realmente respeito a tradição e aos ingleses mortos nas guerras ou jogada pra atrair a simpatia do público inglês e atenção da imprensa? 📸 Lee Morgan (Confira outros posts e marque aqui quem você acha que vai gostar do nosso perfil!) Follow @ColunadoCampelloOficial
The message Harry left with the wreath was: “To all who have served and are serving. Thank you”