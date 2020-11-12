Harry is despised by his family on Armistice Day

The royal family did not comply with a request made by Harry from the United States, where he lives with Meghan Markle and her son Archie.

Prince Harry received tremendous contempt from his family during the Armistice Day commemoration, this due to his decision to abandon his duties as a member of royalty.

Armistice Day is a date that the English royal family commemorates with great respect the military and civilians who fell during the two world wars in which the British community of nations participated.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to this celebration dressed in rigorous mourning and offered wreaths of red flowers. For the occasion, it is claimed that Harry commissioned a wreath and asked his relatives to place it in his name, something to which they allegedly refused, in retaliation for his abandoning his functions as a member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not stopped by the alleged incident reported by The Times, and the couple cut red flowers from their garden at their home in California and deposited them on the graves of Canadian and Australian soldiers who served in the Royal Air Force. Australian and the Royal Canadian Artillery who died in the line of duty.

The message Harry left with the wreath was: “To all who have served and are serving. Thank you”