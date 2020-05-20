Harry Potter 6 : why is the scene of the funeral of Dumbledore is not in the film ?

It was in 2009 that came out at the cinema the film Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince, the sixth installment of the saga as worn by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. A very important part of the story, since it is at the end of the last one that dies Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts. A scene in which it was always difficult to get back…

The scene of the death of Dumbledore has been modified

This scene was controversy among the fans of the books of J. K. Rowling when the film was released in cinemas. Why ? Since the death of the mentor of Harry Potter was changed in the film. Not only the battle between the mangemorts and the Order of the Phoenix (known as the battle of the tower of astronomy in the books) has been deleted, but in addition, the circumstances around the death of Dumbledore was played by two actors over the course of the saga, are different. In the book, Dumbledore immobilizes Harry with a spell of the Sausage, which prevented him from intervening then cover it with the cloak of invisibility. Drago disarms the director, but it is ultimately Rogue that kills. In the movie, Harry is not immobilized by a spell, and would have been able to intervene at any time, something that it does not.

Why does the funeral have been removed from the film

The other thing that has pissed some fans : the absence of the funeral of the director of Hogwarts. However, they were well provided for in the original but director David Yates has finally decided to remove them. In the framework of the promotion of the Studio Tour, The Making of Harry Potter, the director had explained about this choice, and had given its reasons : “This scene was present and then removed, and the present and then removed. It was a question of pace. In the script, you had the death of Dumbledore, which is a very powerful and moving. And then you had that scene in the Great hall, very austere, it seemed to wrap up the movie. And then these funerals were less about the man and more on the side pompous the ceremony, we felt less connected. Rhythmically, it didn’t work. I love this scene, it is a very beautiful scene of the book, but it was not in the film“he entrusted to Hypable.