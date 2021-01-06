Harry Potter actress accompanies her baby with Covid in the hospital

Jessie Cave has revealed that her baby Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin has tested positive for Covid-19.

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave has revealed that her 3-month-old baby Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jessie, who gave birth to her third child in October last year, shared the news in an update on Instagram, telling fans that she was in the hospital with Abraham, but that he was “fine.”

Along with a photo of her watching Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on the night of January 4, Jessie confirmed that Abraham was being treated by “attentive and cautious” doctors and nurses at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeSsIe CaVE (@jessiecave)

“I watched the news about the quarantine from an isolated room in the hospital,” he wrote. “The poor baby is positive for Covid. It’s okay and it’s okay, but luckily they are vigilant and cautious. This strain is super powerful and contagious, so I hope people will be more careful in the coming weeks. ”

The actress played Lavender Brown on the hit Harry Potter series.