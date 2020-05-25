Harry Potter and other movies we love to watch on E! This week

It’s a whole new week, which means that we have a new batch of movies we love E! To look at while you are working at home.
Whether you want to just take me to the beginning of the week, or watch a movie live with your best friend in relation to Zoom, the films of this week are the perfect choices to sit and relax.
This evening, let yourself be tempted by the comedy full of spirit Easy with Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes and Penn Badgley.
Then, this weekend, organize your own marathon of movies at home with a mixture of romance and fantasy films such as Sweet Home Alabama, it’s complicated, Coyote ugly and the last two Harry Potter movies.
Check out the full schedule of films that we love to come this week below. You can also watch here.
To stay healthy and entertain yourself by logging in to E !.
Monday, may 25:
Easy at 22: 00 and 12: 00 pm
Friday, may 29:
It’s complicated at 15: 30 and 22: 30
Coyote ugly at 18: 00 and 20: 15.
Saturday, may 30:
Easy at 16: 00 and 23: 00
Sweet Home Alabama at 18: 00 and 20: 30
Sunday 31 may:
Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – Part 1 at 13: 00 and 18: 30
Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – Part 2 at 15: 45 and 21: 15
For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.