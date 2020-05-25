Harry Potter and other movies we love to watch on E! This week

It’s a whole new week, which means that we have a new batch of movies we love E! To look at while you are working at home.

Whether you want to just take me to the beginning of the week, or watch a movie live with your best friend in relation to Zoom, the films of this week are the perfect choices to sit and relax.

This evening, let yourself be tempted by the comedy full of spirit Easy with Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes and Penn Badgley.

Then, this weekend, organize your own marathon of movies at home with a mixture of romance and fantasy films such as Sweet Home Alabama, it’s complicated, Coyote ugly and the last two Harry Potter movies.

