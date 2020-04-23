Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets : children of the director in the film

It was necessary to fill the Great Hall of the prestigious school of witchcraft Hogwarts ! Chris Columbus, the director of the first two components of the saga Harry Potterin may have been tired to make castings at all of England… since it has committed its four children on the filming of the second panel, titled The chamber of secrets. In the middle of the capes, magic wands and pointy hats, it is actually possible to recognize his daughter Eleanor – in the role of Susan Bones, house Hufflepuff, his son Brendan in a corridor, Purple as “little girl at the flower“as well as Isabella, a client of the library, as specified in theThe Internet Movie Database.

Children of Chris Columbus will no doubt have preferred to stay there, as they all have, little or bow, only played in this movie. But it was without counting on Eleanor Columbus, who has pursued a career in the seventh art, after having started with dad in 2001 – she already had a tiny role in the first film, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone. 30 years ago, the young woman continued the adventure, not as an actress but as a producer since the year 2014. She was also involved in the development of the scary The Witch and is currently working on Yes, God, Yes with Nathalie Dyer (Stranger Things ), Tallulah and a remake of the iconic Nosferatu. The succession is thus largely assured in Columbus.

One might think that the saga Harry Potter it is a family affair and piston, which would not be quite true. Daniel Radcliffe, for example, could suffer of this rumor, since it has the same name as one of the producers of the first two movies. Mark Radcliffe is the right arm of the director Chris Columbus. Together, they have worked hand in hand on Madame-Oriented, My best enemy or, more recently, Percy Jackson. But neither the one nor the other has no link, however, with the young british…