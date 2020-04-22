Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets on Tuesday 21 April 2020 21h05 – Tv Programs

Audiences of all ages. Duration : 175 mn. Original title : Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Year of production : 2002 (Great Britain – Germany – Usa)

With : Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley) Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley), Kenneth Branagh (professor Gilderoy Lockhart), Fiona Shaw (aunt Petunia), Richard Griffiths (uncle Vernon), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter).

Our opinion : The magic does not fail, in this second ?episode full of surprises.

If you missed the beginning :

At the beginning of classes, a sorcerer’s apprentice is the witness of strange manifestations, and repeated within her school.

Summary : At a party, he is forced to spend in his room, the young Harry Potter can see Dobby, an elf, who tells him that the dangers to the school of Hogwarts, the institution that he attends. And indeed, since the school year begins, strange events follow one another…