Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets (TF1) : how Daniel Radcliffe has been threatened on the shooting

In the image of Profiling, Prodigal Son saw circulation be suddenly interrupted by TF1. In an effort to better assist all the French during the confinement, the chain’s first in Europe put an end to its traditional series of Tuesday evening for the benefit of an offer to cinema.

A return to thundering

Thus, Harry Potter has taken the relay Prodigal Son on Tuesday 14 April. The first part of the saga, adapted from the work of J. K. Rowling, has recorded a wide audience success. Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone were passionate about an average of 7.51 million viewers, representing 30.5% of the whole public. Daniel Radcliffe hear maintain this momentum on Tuesday 21 April. As soon 21h05, TF1 will propose to its viewers to rediscover Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets . Released in 2002, the film was acclaimed by more than 9.1 million French in dark rooms.

New characters and a foreclosure

For the purposes ofHarry Potter and the Chamber of secrets, Chris Columbus has expanded its band of characters. Professor Gilderoy Lockhart (Kenneth Branagh), Madame Pomfresh (Gemma Jones), professor Chourave (Miriam Margolyes), professor Armando Dippet (Alfred Burke), Ms Clamp (Sally Mortemore), the minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy), the father of Ron Weasley (Mark Williams) and Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) has joined Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. For its part, Renée Booze, a professor of magic broom, played by Zoe Wanamake, has been forced out of the scenario at the last moment.

Photos stolen

After the success ofHarry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, the film adaptation of the heroes of J. K. Rowling, has attracted attention. Despite increased security, the production has been a victim of a burglary. Photos of promotion, placed in a safe, were stolen. The producer, Warner Bros, has launched a global alert to ask the media not to use these shots-exclusive. An act that occurred only one month after the beginning of the shoot. One ofHarry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone had already been glazed by the flight of a hat of sorcerer and three coins. The objects had been sold on the internet…