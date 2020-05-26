“Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1” on TF1 : the 7th episode of the saga

Share







On tv this evening and streaming : Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1 (2010) David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Bill Nighy, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter. Summary on Bubbles of Culture of the seventh episode of the saga Harry Potter J. K. Rowling, broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday 26 may 2020.

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1 to see it on television and streaming on TF1

Synopsis : The dénouement of the adventures of the young sorcerer, begun seven earlier editions, approach. More terrifying and powerful than ever, Voldemort, with his faithful servants, the Mangemorts, control of virtually all of the world of sorcerers. To defeat him, Harry, Ron, and Hermione had no choice other than to destroy the Horcruxes, the guarantors of the immortality of the Dark Lord. Only, their mission is not without risks. While Hogwarts finds himself attacked from all sides, Harry and Voldemort will deliver a combat without thank you…

With a screenplay by Steven Kloves based on the novel of the same name by the author british J. K. Rowlingan image ofEduardo Serra, a montage of Mark Day and Wily Tyïght, original music by the French composer Alexandre Desplat — which is the successor to John Williams, Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hoopercomposers of the previous aspects and a realization of David Yatesthe filming for the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1 (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1) took place in England in the studios Warner Bros. Studios Leavesdenin the city of London and in the counties of Berkshire (Swinley Forest), of Buckinghamshire (the nature reserve of Burnham Beeches), of Derbyshire (the manor house of Hardwick Hall), the Kent (the Dartford tunnel Crossing), of Merseyside (Queensway Tunnel), of North Yorkshire (the natural site Malham Cove), of Nottinghamshire (the former thermal coal-High Marnham Power Station) and Suffolk (the building of medieval Lavenham Guildhall) as well as in Germany (the city of Rothenburg ob der Tauber), in Scotland (Corrour Station, Loch Etive) and the Wales (Freshwater West Beach).

It’s time to meet ‘The Keeper of the Keys’. Join @WizardingWorld and the voice of the UK audiobooks @StephenFry for Chapter Four: https://t.co/D4mHbuhOA3 #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/oBDAUrp1WB — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) May 14, 2020

Have your books, dress, and wand at the ready for the next chapter, ‘Diagon Alley’. Watch actor Simon Callow joined by @WizardingWorld cast Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch read Chapter Five now: https://t.co/Eznq2Hq6RU #HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/PYnRN7bYAw — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) May 19, 2020

This is the true birthplace of Harry Potter, if you define ‘birthplace’ as the spot where I put pen to paper for the first time.* I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction. pic.twitter.com/HVORnPVboK — J. K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2020

A newcomer to the cast of this new adventure of J. K. Rowling

The casting ofHarry Potter and the deathly hallows – part 1include Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Alan Rickman (Severus Rogue), Bill Nighy (Rufus Scrimgeour), Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursley), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Redglow Hagrid), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy), and Arben Bajraktaraj (Antonin Dolohov). It will be among the new heads of Bill Nighy in the role of Rufus Scrimgeour, new minister of Magic.

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1 is broadcast on TF1 and in streaming on MYTF1 on Tuesday 26 may 2020 at 21h05

Film advised from the age of 12