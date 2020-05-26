Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows, part 1 : what a scene absent from the book has been added ?

Broadcast on Tuesday 26th may on TF1, the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows contains a scene not found in the book of J. K. Rowling.

The marathon Harry Potter continues on TF1. On Tuesday 26 may, 21 hours, viewers will be able to discover the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows, the penultimate film of the saga. The magician and the most famous of Hogwarts and his two friends, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), set out to search for horcruxes, objects in which wizards have concealed part of their soul to become immortal.

Directed by David Yates, this movie is obviously inspired by the eponymous novel by J. K. Rowling. However, the british director has allowed a few small fantasies including the addition of a scene which does not appear in the original work. It is the further into the forbidden Forest with the Rafleursthese sorcerers who worked at the ministry of Magic when Voldemort controlled it. The latter, interpreted by Ralph Fiennes, is very present in this film and his performance is extraordinary. “This is an actor who excels in roles black. You can literally feel the air freeze in the room when he played the character”, explains the director.

The Relics of the dead : why two films for a single novel ?

If the original work of J. K. Rowling consists of seven novels, there are, indeed, eight films to tell the story of Harry Potter, the last novel, The Relics of the deathbeing separated into two films. “It was the only way we had of telling the story in a manner that is complete and satisfactory”says Daniel Radcliffe, illustrious interpreter of the wizard with the scar. As a reminder, the marathon Harry Potter TF1 will end on Tuesday 2 June with the release of the eighth and final film of the saga, the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows. From Tuesday 9 June, TF1 will offer a brand new marathon with the release of the three films of the saga of the Lord of the Rings.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news