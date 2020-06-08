Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – part 2 : 6 stories you need to know about the film

TF1 broadcasts tonight the ultimate episode of Harry Potter, the biggest commercial success of the saga is the movie that signals the end of nearly ten years of filming for Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint and sees Harry Potter triumph of Voldemort. Here’s what you need to know about this latest installment.

A few figures

The saga Harry Potter in the film, it is 19,40 hours of video, more than 7.6 billion dollars at the box office, 160 pairs of spectacles used by Daniel Radcliffe, 80 rods broken, and 588 decorations. At the heart of the story, the number 7 occurs again and again: the seven volumes, 7 Horcruxes of Voldemort7 players per team quidditch (Harry Potter bears the number 7 on his bib), 7 locks in the safety deposit box of Mad-Eye, 7 snakes on the door of the Chamber of secrets, 7 children in the family Wisley… The second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows have, alone, generated more than $ 150 million in revenue in one weekend.

Hogwarts at war

In this second part, the three heroes are back at Hogwarts, where plays the final battle against the army of Voldemort. School, the main backdrop of the eight episodes of the saga, is turned upside down by the Mangemorts, and its Great Hall destroyed. A strong symbol that also marks the end of nearly ten years of shooting. “We grew up in these settings, and it has been difficult to see it all wiped out,” commented Rupert Grint.

The goblins

For this latest installment, not less than 170 make-up artists have been requisitioned to work on the make-up of the many goblins of the bank Gringott’s. A huge amount of work to ensure that each of them would have a different face, which required approximately four hours of makeup for each creature. It is the actor Warwick Davis, which plays the role of Gripsecalso casting director, who is responsible for bringing all the European actors under 1m50 to ensure the roles.

The room on request

To give the illusion of a room filled with objects and furniture of all sizes, which seems to have no geographic limit, a space of 60 to 90 meters has been landscaped, and complemented by a green background which makes it even more depth. To observe, we find in this room many objects and creatures from previous episodes, a way for Stuart Craig the chief set designer of the film, closing the loop.

Change of identity

In the same way that Daniel Radcliffewhich, for the first part of The relics of the Death had to play the role of seven different characters in the mortal of Harry Potter, Emma Watson had to, for the second episode, help Helena Bonham Carter to interpret the role of Hermione, which takes on the appearance of Bellatrix Lestrange. “What I really wanted that Helena is successful at play, it is the extent to which this experience is unpleasant for Hermione. “ explained the actress, who has mimicked the attitude that Hermione would exercise in the skin Bellatrixto help the actress to adopt the correct posture.

Stories of drug

The actor Jamie Waylett, which plays the role of Crabbe in the saga, does not appear in this last phase. Arrested in April 2009 for possession of drugs, it has not been able to visit the filming, which started in the month of February, his role has, therefore, been cut the last two movies. Daniel Radcliffe is back, after the release of the last film, on the addiction to alcohol that he developed in the early years of his fame. “The fastest way to forget that you were stared at constantly, it was getting drunk,” he explained in an interview. It was only after the filming of the last part that the actor has attempted to treat his addiction for good.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2, tonight at 21h05 on TF1

