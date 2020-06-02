“Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2” on TF1 : the 8th episode of the saga

Share







On tv this evening and streaming : Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2 (2011) David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter. Summary on Bubbles of Culture of the eighth and final episode of the saga Harry Potter J. K. Rowling, broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday, 2 June 2020.

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2 to see it on television and streaming on TF1

Synopsis : In this ultimate installment of the saga Harry Potter, the final battle between the forces of good and evil is committed. Harry, Ron and Hermione managed to destroy one of the horcruxes, relic, which contains a part of the soul of Voldemort, and understood the importance of the Relics of the death. To annihilate definitively the dark mage, the three young wizards are in search of the horcruxes missing. During this time, Voldemort, who has recovered the powerful Wand of Elder, prepares its assault on Hogwarts. The confrontation is inevitable, and some did not rise. The outcome of this war without thank you will transform for ever the world of the wizards…

What are the locations ofHarry Potter 7 part 2

With a screenplay by Steven Kloves based on the novel of the same name by the author british J. K. Rowlingan image ofEduardo Serra, a montage of Mark Day and Wily Tyïght and a realization of David Yatesthe filming for the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2 (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2) took place :

What is the distribution ?

The casting ofHarry Potter and the deathly hallows – part 1include Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Alan Rickman (Severus Rogue), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Redglow Hagrid), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), Jim Broadbent (Horace Slughorn), John Hurt (Ollivander’s), Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy, James Phelps (Fred Weasley) and Oliver Phelps (George Weasley).

Who has composed the original music of the last Harry Potter ?

This is the French composer Alexandre Desplat. He had also composed the band’s original (BO) from the previous album, Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1. He succeeds John Williams, Patrick Doyle and Nicholas Hooperthe three composers of the previous aspects. These include the title Lily”s Theme that opens the two last episodes of the saga in the cinema.

Learn more :

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 2 is broadcast on TF1 and in streaming on MYTF1 on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at 21h05

Film advised from the age of 12