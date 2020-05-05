Harry Potter and the goblet of fire : why Ralph Fiennes has failed to deny the role of Voldemort

It is in Harry Potter and the goblet of fire that the spectators have discovered Ralph Fiennes in the skin of Lord Voldemort, the great villain of the saga. A role that fits him like a glove, but the side for which he would have been able to spend.

Lord Voldemort, aka Tom Elvis Jedusor, is the leading antagonist of the saga Harry Potter. To embody on the big screen, so it had to be an actor very talented, able to blend in with this character as harmful as charismatic. In the first film, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stonehis rare appearances were not still a great performer. There will, therefore, was that just a figure hooded in the scene in the forbidden forest, and a synthetic face (with the voice of Richard Bremmer) for the grand final. In the second opus, The chamber of secretsit is Christian Coulson, who has lent his features to the version girl Tom Jedusor. But from the fourth pane, The goblet of fire, it is Ralph Fiennes who has played with flair one must not pronounce the name. The british actor is then stayed until the end of the saga and are still today attached to this character that marked his career. And yet, he was almost refused the role !

Ralph Fiennes would have been able to move to the side of Voldemort

During its passage through The Jonathan Ross Show in march 2019, Ralph Fiennes said he was not very packed at the start :” The truth is that I didn’t know much about the movies and books. I have been approached by the production. Mike Newell was directing the film and wanted me to play in it… the first time where Voldemort was going to appear physically. By ignorance, I said to myself that this was probably not for me. Quite stupidly, I resisted, I was hesitant. “Of course, Ralph Fiennes was aware of the success of the saga. But as he explained to GQthis did not prevent him from asking the same questions as for any other role. Already very well known (for Schindler’s List and The English patient, among others), it would have to happen to this character : “ I said to myself : “Is what I like about the role ? What is that mean ? Is it going to please me to play it ?” And in the end, I liked it. ” It is her family who was finally pushed to accept. ” I think that the click, it was my sister Martha, he told in The Jonathan Ross Show. She has three children who were then 12, 10 and 8 years old, and she said to me : “How is it ? You gotta do it !” Then I revised my way of thinking. “And we can say that it has done well !