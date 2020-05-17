Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince : any one know about the movie and where to watch it ?

Harry Potter and the half-blood prince is the sixth installment of the saga Harry Potter is known worldwide. Released in 2009, the film dives a little more the audience into the dark side of the story. After the great battle of the Ministry of Magic, discover together how our young hero is going to live this new year at Hogwarts. We also propose you to focus on the actors present in the cast and find out where to watch this episode so special of the adventures of the boy wizard from J. K Rowling

Synopsis : what happens in Harry Potter and the half-blood prince ?

During the previous episode, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixthe story ended with the great battle of the Ministry of Magic. Voldemort and its Mangemorts made havoc in the ranks of our heroes and devastating the premises. Harry will also be particularly affected by the death of his godfather, Sirius Black, under the wand of Bellatrix Lestrange.

If Dolores Umbridge disappears finally of Hogwarts, Cornelius Fudge must acknowledge the return of He-who-are-not-must-not-pronounce-the-name. The community of witches, so in the face of his greatest fear, while Harry and Voldemort are finally taken seriously. So far, everything is not going to be under the best auspices.

In fact, the film begins by an attack of Mangemorts on the world of muggle. We then meet Harry in a small bistro, the station attempts to lead a normal life of a teenager. Albus Dumbeldore puts an end to his hopes by coming to look for a small transplanage surprise. Our hero then makes acquaintance with Horace Slughornthe former professor of potions from his mother. Thanks to the presence of Harry and the deep-seated fear of Slughorn who is trying to escape the Mangemorts who wish to recruit him, Dumbeldore manages without too much trouble, to convince the latter to return to teach Hogwarts.

The dark professor Rogue accesses and finally to the position of professor of defence against the forces of the Evil which he coveted for so many years. Yet his behaviour is not that of a teacher happy. Bound by an oath inviolable, it promises to Narcissa Malfoy to help his son Drago to carry out the task entrusted to them by the master of darkness, or even do it in his place if he was unable. We will ask ourselves throughout the film what is this task so special.

Another advantage of the arrival of professor Slughorn for our young wizards, Harry and Ron may continue the course of potion. Their results at the testing NOZZLE of the movie above are sufficient for that Slug (nickname Slughorn) accepts in its course. Our friends end up in her class without their book. This detail on its importance. Because they are going to have to borrow each book in the inventory of the class. If Ron takes a classic book, one of Harry’s annotated comments to any individuals. By following these annotations, Harry is going to discover that they improve the ease and effectiveness of potions. Who is the author of these notes ? That is the half-Blood Prince who owned this book before Harry ? We will find here too in the last scenes of this film to the paramount importance before the battle of Hogwarts !

The actors and filmmakers of Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are still present in this installment, directed by David Yates to play the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione. We find as usual Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon to interpret Severus Rogue Minerva McGonagall and Albus Dumbeldore. If Ralph Fiennes always plays to perfection, Lord Voldemort, Frank Dillane and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin we present a Tom Jedusor young, already evil and manipulative to desire in the scenes of the Pensine that will prove so important to understand the origins of evil in the path of the dark mage and the intrigues of the next installment The relics of the Death.

Jim Broadbent reveals a Horace Slughorn fault and perky at the same time. But this is not the only surprise of this episode. The character of Lavender Brown, which triggers the jealousy of Hermione seducing Ron, is played by Jessie Cave.

Our opinion on Harry Potter and the half-Blood Prince

If the history and hardships experienced by our young sorcerer become more and more dark, the characters live their full adolescence, and it is not displeasing to us. This album, clearly oriented teenager is changing the love life of Harry in the closer, little by little, Ginnieeven if our personal opinion of another pupil would have perfectly been able to fill this role. The relationship Ron-Hermione draws for our greatest pleasure.

In the same time, we greatly appreciate the return of the exchanges between Harry and Dumbeldore that we had missed a lot in the previous film. This episode also has a special feature, this is the first that does not begin at the Dursleys. We thus began little by little, the passage of Harry towards greater maturity and independence.

Little by little, one feels to get to the final battle that will wrap up this opus particularly strong for the saga. Indeed, the ranks of our heroes are going to lose a few of their members the most important and it will not leave fans indifferent. They have a few disappointments at the level of the scenario. When one compares the story developed on screen and the original work, some information or important scenes are passed out of the oubliette in a manner a little abrupt. For example, the followers of the Quidditch will regret that there are not more scenes dedicated to their favorite sport. If for some it will only be a detail, we can understand that the fans of the first hour, see it as a significant lack. To explain this, it is important to understand that developing all these details to the screen would have made a film far too long.

Where to watch Harry Potter and the half-Blood Prince ?

All the episodes of the saga were still available a few months ago on the platform of Netflix. But in the battle for broadcast rights that is raging currently no platform can allow you to watch Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince for the time being. If Disney + seems to be a good hope, you’ll have to settle for a rental or a purchase on a VOD platform for the moment. You have also the solution of the DVD for those who prefer a physical format.