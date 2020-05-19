“Harry Potter and the half-Blood Prince” on TF1 : the 6th episode of the saga

Share







On tv this evening and streaming : Harry Potter and the half-Blood Prince (2009) by David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Jim Broadbent and Helena Bonham Carter. Summary on Bubbles of Culture of the sixth episode of the saga Harry Potter J. K. Rowling, broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday 19 may 2020.

Synopsis : Voldemort now seems to reign supreme on the world of Muggle and have a stranglehold on the world of witchcraft. Hogwarts is no longer a haven of peace and the danger is everywhere. Yet, Dumbledore is determined to prepare Harry for his final battle. Together, they try to update the weak points of Voldemort to fight against it. To do this, Dumbledore manipulates his old colleague, professor Horace Slughorn, as he believes he holds crucial information on the young Voldemort…

With a scenario of Steven Kloves — to return to writing after a break for the previous feature Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix where it had been replaced by Michael Goldenberg — based on the novel of the same name by the author british J. K. Rowlingan image of the director of photography French Bruno Delbonnel (César for best photography for Un Long dimanche de fiançailles 2005), a montage of Mark Day and Wily Tyïght, original music by Nicholas Hooper and a realization of David Yatesthe filming for the movie Harry Potter and the half-Blood Prince (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) took place in England — in the studios Warner Bros. Studios Leavesdenin the city of London and in the counties of Dorset (the site of Abbotsbury Swannery), Gloucestershire (Gloucester Cathedral), d’Oxfordshire (university of Oxford), of Surrey and of Wiltshire (village of Lacock) — in Scotland, in Ireland ( –Cliffs of Moher) and Norway (train line Raumabanen).

The casting ofHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenixinclude Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Michael Gambon (Albus Dumbledore), Robbie Coltrane (Redglow Hagrid), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Maggie Smith (Minerva McGonagall), Alan Rickman (Severus Rogue), Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown), Jim Broadbent (Horace Slughorn) and Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy).

It will be among the new and new came.e.s Jim Broadbent in the role of a teacher of potions at Hogwarts, Helen McCrory in the role of the wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco and Jessie Cave (seen in the series Glue) in the role of the girlfriend of Ron Weasley.

Film advised from the age of 12