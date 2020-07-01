Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone : The secrets of the filming of the first installment of the saga

It’s been almost 20 years since the first installment of the saga of Harry Potter is released in the cinema, the opportunity to discover the secrets of movie magic !

If the first part of the saga soon celebrate its 20 years, Harry Potter continues to be a franchise iconic and the fan community continues to strengthen through the years to the point that each repetition of the films that attracts thousands of spectators. A success that demonstrates how the world of the wizards has marked our society. And it all started with Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone ! At this time, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were still very young, but this has not prevented him from becoming extremely popular. Return, therefore, into the secrets of shooting the first film that you don’t know that you can be.

A different physical ?

In the eyes of J. K Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were too “nice” to their characters respective. In fact, she had not imagined that it would be as well. However, it was revealed that Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan was exactly as she had imagined while writing the book.

Single-use complicated

During the filming of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, the three main actors were too young to play full-time. Therefore, you do not need to be present from 9am on the day in the shoot. In addition, they should receive a one-hour lunch and a 15-minute break between each hour of shooting. In sum, do not play more than 4 hours and 30 minutes per day.

The joke Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

One day, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint has taken the mobile phone of Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid to make him a joke. So, they have changed the language of your mobile, which went from English to Turkish.

The deactivation of the allergies

In the beginning of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe wore contact lenses color to match the green eyes of Harry Potter. Unfortunately, he has a severe allergy that has forced producers to stop using. In the same way, the actor would also be an allergy to the glasses that he had to carry.

A real Hermione

If you’re ready really paying attention, you’ll see that Emma Watson is recited in silence the replicas of his companions in the first movie. The reason for this ? She had learned absolutely all of the dialogue of his co-stars. Like what she really was destined to play Hermione !

Secrets revealed

J. K Rowling insisted that Alan Rickman has committed to play the role of Severus Rogue. And to convince him, she even revealed a few secrets about the past of the teacher to motivate him to play despite his as a villain in the first one.

A familiar face

Initially, the producers had suggested to J. K Rowling that appear in the film in the guise of Lily Potter when Harry sees the hand of James in the mirror of Riséd. But she refused because she did not see playing a character in a mirror. On the other hand, you can also find out what magical object would be done for you.

Where are you Peeves ?

This is the question that many fans. In fact, the ghost of a jester has a high place in the books and it was also the case in the first part of the saga. In fact, it is Rik Mayall who had been chosen to play the character. And it was so beautiful and well shot scenes, none of which has been selected for the final version of the film, and they are not even available in the category of “scenes” of the DVD. Rik Mayall has not learned that he had been cut from the film that at the time when he discovered the cinema. Ouch !

It all begins with the end

As weird as it may seem, the last scene of the film when Harry returns home after defeating Quirell and Voldemord and said “goodbye,” moving and Hagrid is one of the first scenes filmed by the actors. In fact, they cordoned off the scene as soon as the first day of filming.

The more teeth

At the beginning of the filming, the producers had planned to add the teeth of the jaw of Emma Watson. It must be said that J. K Rowling describes Hermione Granger with the teeth of the rabbit in the book. But seeing that the actress had a lot of difficulty to talk, they have dropped. Waiting for more secrets to filming, discover what could take place in the world of the witches.