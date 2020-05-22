Harry Potter and the Prince half blood : The strange transformation of Dumbledore is talking to the canvas

A detail on Dumbledore has surprised the fans of the saga Harry Potter. Indeed, it would seem that the age of this character contain a degree of inconsistency according to some fans.

Harry Potter : Dumbledore is strangely metamorphosed

The saga Harry Potter is still as much of a success. Currently, certain episodes are broadcast on tv like last Tuesday. This is Harry Potter and the Prince of half blood. However, different anecdotes like this scene murky Emma Watson in “the deathly hallows” have been shared by the director. This time in the sixth episode of the film, which was broadcast on TF1 on Tuesday last, Dumbledore has been sifted through fans.

When you are a Potterhead, you cannot miss a single episode of the saga even if it has already been seen and reviewed several times. Moreover, it is always a great opportunity to relive moments that only fans know. It is as well that some have been able to meet very precise details in Harry Potter and the Prince of half blood. It is amazing how much these scan and see what that simple viewers could not even see.

A shot of old

In fact, there is an inconsistency in the appearance of Dumbledore. On this occasion, a fan was quick to publish a photo montage that can compare. It is on Twitter that this strange photo has made its appearancecomparing the age of the two characters. According to him, ten years separate the photo of Dumbledore in this episode of Harry Potter. On a first shot, Dumbledore played by Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts 2 would have been taken in 1927. Besides, it is always the same but played by Michael Gambon, but taken in 1937. At this time, he went to the orphanage for a significant visit. In any case, in ten years, the character has paid a face aged and wrinkled, long hair white and a small beard. According to the fans, there is an inconsistency in the character development. And you what do you think ?