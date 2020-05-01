“Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban “, a fascinating if one is a fan

So, Harry Potter continues to study magic at Hogwarts and hears that Sirius Black, the sorcerer, renegade, escaped from Azkaban. Black was a friend of the parents of Harry, but he betrayed them for the benefit of the sinister Lord Voldemort. While Black is wandering in the nature, the Détraqueurs, creatures frightening that suppress all joy, are the seat of Hogwarts, and professor Lupin, a new teacher, teaches Harry a spell to fight… Potter off again like a rocket, and crosses path with a werewolf, a hippogriffe, and… in Short, the third installment of the “Harry Potter” is similar to the previous two : fascinating if one is a fan. A change in size, however : the director of the first two episodes, the mediocre Chris Columbus, left the place to Alfonso Cuaron. Suddenly, the movie is more dynamic, more inventive, more cool.

But is it art ? No : this is the dollar. The first film had won over a billion dollars at the box office. The second, 869 million. A little disillusioned, but mostly exhausted, Chris Columbus decided not to proceed, with the agreement of Warner Bros. It managed to convince Alfonso Cuaron (who had formerly signed a film for children, ” the Little Princess “), to resume the scenario. Cuaron, at the risk of offending the fanatics of J. K. Rowling, removed all the elements not necessary to the plot, and the sweet neo-Disney. “This is the story of a child who becomes a teenager. It is a difficult age “, he said.

One of the pitfalls was to manage players who started at 10 years old, and who were then on their 15 years : Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron). Cuaron started by putting them in trust, and then took the decision to treat them as adults :” They no longer want to be children. The paternalistic attitude is the worst… “ Thus, on a day when Daniel Radcliffe found it hard to express an amazement, without limitation, the director said simply to his actor : “Do as if you had just seen Cameron Diaz in a thong ! “ The result was excellent.

