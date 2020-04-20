Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone in ciné-concert at the Zenith de Toulouse in January next year

Fans the saga Harry Potterand they are very many, can rejoice. The first installment of the series, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, landed in Zenith de Toulouse Sunday 3rd of January 2021, at 17h.

It isa ciné-concert that will make you travel back into the magical world of Harry Potter. The time of an evening, the Zenith of Toulouse will take on the allure of sorcerer’s stone sincea symphony orchestra will play the soundtrack of this saga to success, written by the american composer John Williams. The Yellow Socks Orchestra interpret, in particular the 19e music for the first installment, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, and thread of different movies, the famous Hedwig”s Theme.

A tour throughout France

This event is the first installment of a concert tour taking up most of the great classics of the famous trio Daniel Radcliffe-Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. It was launched in France by the young production company paris U-go&play. Before Toulouse, this tour will go see the sorcerer’s apprentices of Lyon (Halle Tony-Garnier, December 19, 2020), Marseille (The Dome, 22 December), Montpellier (Zenith, December 23), Lille (Zenith, 26 December), Nantes (Zenith, 28 December) and Bordeaux (Arkéa Arena, 2 January).

The opening of the ticket office will be soon. To be kept informed of news of the date of toulouse, here is link Facebook of the event.

7.5 million fans have replay the first movie on TF1

It is clear that the magic of this epic saga and intergenerational still operates in France. There has to see the cardboard of the hearing made by TF1 on Tuesday 14 April 2020, during the broadcast of the film Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone.

The first film, released in 2001, has gathered no less than 7,51 millions of fans in front of their small screen, that is 30.5% of the market share.