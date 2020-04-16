“Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone” : what happens to the actors of the saga ? : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Prepare the Bièraubeurre and your coverage will be more comfortable ! Tuesday, April 14, 2020, containment forces, TF1 has decided to stop the broadcast of the american series Prodigal son. Instead, viewers will be delighted to find the first installment of the legendary saga of J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone. And it’s a safe bet that the other seven films will be scheduled for the Tuesday following. Since the release of the first opus in 2001, the adventures of the little witch with the round glasses do not cease to fascinate the crowds. Ciné-concerts, escape games, coffee bars, theme parks… Everything is good to relive the magic of years Hogwarts. 19 years after, Femme Actuelle you discover what will become your favorite actors.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

From its 11 years, Daniel Radcliffe knows a glory global thanks to his interpretation of the young Harry Potter. If the actor of 30 years continues to follow the main roles, nothing has, up to now, propelled to the level of the famous saga. We note in particular in 2016, in the second part ofElusive, in which he played the role of villain. More recently, in 2020, we will find him headlining d’Escape from Pretoria at the cinema, or the theatre piece Endgame, directed by Richard Jones.

In February 2020, “one who survived” told how his success in the saga Harry Potter did it sink into alcoholism. A difficult phase that it had exceeded. Side private life, Daniel Radcliffe is in a relationship with actress Erin Darke. The two actors met on the set of Killing your darlings, where he performed the main role. He is also involved with charities, including Greenpeace and the Trevor Project, an organization who fight against the suicides of the young gay men in the United States. In 2015, Daniel Radcliffe became the ambassador for Amnesty International, in order to educate the British on the situation in Syria.

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Unlike his two fellows, Harry Potter served as a real springboard in the career of Emma Watson. At 29 years of age, the actress is constantly on the displays of new blockbusters and, on the cover of magazines the most prestigious. In 2013, she is seen in the film The Bling Ring of Sofia Coppola. She plays Nicky, a young woman far from the wisdom and innocence of Hermione Granger. The following year, it is found in Noah. In 2017, it marked the spirits thanks to her interpretation of Belle in the live-action Beauty and the Beast. More recently, in 2019, it caused a sensation in the adaptation of Girls of doctor March of Greta Gerwig.

Beyond its cinematographic career, it is the commitment of Emma Watson, who has made it a personality world influential. In 2014, she was appointed goodwill ambassador by UN Women. Two months later, she delivered a memorable speech at the United Nations headquarters in Washington D. C. In January 2015, this is at the world economic Forum that it illustrates in a speech on the importance of gender equality. In January 2016, it also opens up a reading club feminist called Our Shared Shelf.

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint has not much benefited from the success of the saga Harry Potter. At 31 years old, the actor is intended, rather, to a career in independent filmmaking and in the universe of the series. In 2015, we note in the comedy hallucinogen Moonwalkers. Since 2017, it embodies in particular, the main role of Sick Note to the side of Lindsay Lohan. Available on Netflix, the series follows the adventures of a young man diagnosed incorrectly of cancer of the esophagus. More recently, since 2019, he distinguished himself in the american series Serving.

On April 10, 2020, the press officer of Rupert Grint has also confirmed a rumor is born. In couple since 2011, with actress Georgia Groome, he is about to become a dad for the first time. Remains to know if the baby will have hair of fire of the clan Weasley !

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

For the ardent supporters of Gryffindor, Tom Felton will always be the cheeky Draco Malfoy. If it has well-kept its fleece platinum, the young actor of 32 years has nothing to do with the little blond pretentious of the saga. He goes by the roles, though none have really been at the height of the phenomenon Harry Potter. In 2011, shortly after the filming of the final installment, he is on the big screen in the film The planet of the apes : the origins. In 2012, he gives a reply to Elizabeth Olsen in the film’s historic success In secret. On television, he played Julian Albert in the series Flashfrom 2016 to 2017. The following year, he was entrusted with the lead role in the sci-fi series Origin. Unfortunately, the program will not be renewed for a second season.

More recently, on Friday, 27 march 2020, fans ofHarry Potter have been thrilled to discover a familiar face on the account Instagram of Tom Felton. In a live video organized in support of the british Red Cross, the actor was joined by Jason Isaac… better known under the name of Lucius Malfoy. It also published regular photos of his reunion with his friend, Emma Watson.

Alan Rickman – Severus Rogue

Already four years have passed since Alan Rickman has bowed out. The actor died at the age of 69 years, on January 14, 2016 in London. In December 2015, after a STROKE, a cancer of the pancreas is diagnosed. Former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Alan Rickman was revealed in 1985 thanks to his interpretation of the vicomte de Valmont in Dangerous liaisons. At the cinema, it was in 1988 that he is successful at the side of Bruce Willis in Trap crystal. After the saga Harry Potterthe actor is seen in a number of works little known to the general public. In 2014, he performed in particular Louis XIV in The gardens of the Kingthat he himself realized. Shortly before his death, he lent his voice to the character of Absolem, the famous caterpillar blue, in Alice on the other side of the mirror. The film of Tim Burton being released may 27, 2016, Alan Rickman has never seen the result of his dubbing. His disappearance has also caused a wave of sadness among fans of the professor, Rogue. “Always…”

To read also : Check out “Harry Potter at home” : a gift of containment magic of J. K Rowling for families