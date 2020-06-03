Harry Potter : casting, anecdotes of filming, books… The True or False for the true Potterheads

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows (part 2) : review the end of the saga

While J. K. Rowling will publish her new book, The Ickabog online, which has nothing to do with the franchise as Harry Potter, Potterheads have only one desire : mater movies Harry Potter for the 100th time. And it’s just as well, since this Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Harry Potter and the deathly hallows (part 2) is released from 21h05 on TF1. The opportunity to (re)see the last part of the saga film, inspired by the books of J. K. Rowling.

Fans of the famous witch with glasses and a scar in the shape of lightning (since he survived he-who-are-not-must-not-pronounce-the-name-can find their favorite heroes. A final feature-length film in which Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) must fight Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) once and for all. In this struggle between the powers of good and evil, Harry may even be the sacrifice, since it is the last horcruxe.

The real Potterheads can recognize the punch lines of Hermione Granger, or even which characters have been played by several actors in the movies. But will you answer right to all questions of our True or False special Harry Potter ? How J. K. Rowling has said she had the idea to write about a sorcerer ? Another actor has he failed to play Harry Potter ? Emma Watson as she got the role of Hermione in the first shot ? Ron would be-he had to die in the saga ? Hedwig, the owl from Harry Potter, is played by a real animal, or created with computer images ? J. K. Rowling has said she failed to play the mother of Harry ? The castle of Hogwarts is it really ? Test your knowledge of the universe of the most well-known witches doing our True or False !