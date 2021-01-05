CELEBRITIES

HARRY POTTER: DEVON MURRAY, SEAMUS FINNIGAN IN THE SAGA, BECAME A DAD

Posted on

Star of Harry Potter grow up and start a family!

Devon Murray is the actor who played  Seamus Finnigan in the wizard movies and announced on Instagram that he had become a dad.

He had a son with his girlfriend  Shannon McCaffrey, who they named Cooper Michael.

 

” On January 2, 2021, my life changed forever – wrote the actor who is now 32 – Shannon gave birth to our little, beautiful baby Cooper Michael Murray “.

In the photo, we see in the foreground a cupcake decorated with a blue foot, while in the background the little one rests in the hospital cradle.

Last year, another Harry Potter actor became a dad for the first time:  Rupert Grint had a daughter Wednesday with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

