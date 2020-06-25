Harry Potter : Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) a victim of the fan culture at the time to be in the shoot ?

All is not necessarily wonderful in the land of the magi… One of the stars ofHarry Potter, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), has recently reviewed its experience of the fan of the culture at the time of landing on the movie sets. “It was so weird to go from the condition of fan that stalked Daniel Radcliffe to someone who sends mail from a fan. I was a fan of Harry Potter, really obsessive. I started to read [les livres] when I was about eight years of age, and this has shaped my identity for some time… it is very embarrassing. I did everything I could, I stood in the line of the books, I wrote a post of a fan of Daniel Radcliffe and got his autographand I have written an e-mail from a fan of J. K Rowling, and we became friends“she shared on the podcast Talking about taste buds. Less fun than this theory Harry Potter according to which the heroes are not in the good houses…

Luna Lovegood and her dad

At the time of its arrival within the franchise, only had 14 years and she was an absolute fan ofHarry Potterthat makes you feel in the moment of his encounter with the cast. “When I met Daniel [Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint] and Emma [Watson]I knew all of them : their pet’s name, your birthday, the name of their parents. I had to pretend not to know. It also meant that I had nothing to say to them, I loved them. I have suddenly been confronted with the question “Who am I ?” and when they asked me what I’m interested in, I realized that I don’t even know myself, that I don’t know what to say“he adds painfully to the actress. You can imagine the shock to Evanna Lynch, who went from being a big fan of the saga of star this one ! That is why the young woman is, with the benefit of hindsight, this attitude of fan extreme rather unhealthy… And moreHarry Potterit is revealed here if Hermione has returned to the memory of their parents at the end of the saga !