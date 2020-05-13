Harry Potter : here are the first auditions of the actors, in videos restored

It was eighteen years ago. The world discovered for the first time on the big screen the many faces of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, played respectively by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. But before you become the stars of a saga that will become a global benchmark, the three actors had to audition. It is in a video posted on Youtube that you can discover the famous trials. We discover Daniel Radcliffe, at the age of 10 years, to give the replica to the character of Hagrid when he learns of the existence of dragon eggs or raising your voice against the sorcerer Sirius Black, quotes that will eventually become, legendary. But this is not all, it also discovers the milestone moment, where Daniel Radcliffe tries out the famous round glasses which will be the signature of the sorcerer in the grass. Images that the actor had confessed to the “Times” does not at all assume.

A trio of legendary

On this Youtube video, you can see the trio of legendary triwizard Harry, Ron and Hermione, forming under our eyes. They interpret the scene in the library of Hogwarts, or they discover the existence of the philosopher’s stone. At this precise moment, no one could predict the success of the saga or the beginning of a friendship which will last even until today.

For the big fans of Harry Potter, Youtube is a real niche shops as it is possible to also discover a behind the scenes of ” Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets “.

Videos that reveal the secrets of filming unpublished, as well as the interviews of the actors. The paradise of the fans of the saga is a few clicks away !