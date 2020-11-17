HARRY POTTER: HOW DID THE REUNION WITH DANIEL RADCLIFFE, RUPERT GRINT AND MANY OTHER ACTORS GO

Last October Tom Felton revealed that he was trying to organize a reunion of the Harry Potter cast and now we can say … mission accomplished!

The actor who played Draco Malfoy has managed to recruit many protagonists of the saga, on the occasion of the nineteenth anniversary since the first Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone movie came out and with a beneficial implication.

Present the protagonist Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley),  Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), the twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

And again Chris Rankin (Percy Weasley), Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Louis Cordice (Blaise Zabini).

In a virtual chat on the Veeps platform, the actors recalled the good times they had on the Harry Potter set and what it meant for them to be part of the saga.

Tom Felton revealed that the moment he loved the most for his character was in the sixth film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when Draco: “He stopped being a slimy idiot and started being the main character.”

The scene he had the most fun shooting is always from the same film, namely the duel between Harry and Draco in the bathroom because the explosions around them were real and not created in post-production. He also cited the fact that he worked with Alan Rickman (Severus Snape, the actor sadly passed away in 2016): ” One of my heroes, ” said Tom Felton.

Rupert Grint joked that he felt like laughing on set: ” And always in the most inappropriate scenes – he explained – Like Dumbledore’s funeral, which I found absolutely hilarious .”

Therefore every scene had to be repeated ” 20 times ” and had earned the nickname ” Go Again Grint “, or ” Try again Grint “.

The Phelps twins recalled the incredible reaction of the fans, which had amazed them already after the first film.

Bonnie Wright said she can’t believe it’s been so long already, but consoles herself that ” Hogwarts is always there for anyone who wants to feel safe and loved ” and that this is a message that fans often send her.

For Evanna Lynch, being part of Harry Potter – she was already a fan of the wizard when she debuted in The Order of the Phoenix – was the symbol of ” How life can change, that miracles happen and that it’s important to believe in yours. dreams “.

Jason Isaacs is back as Lucius Malfoy to compliment Tom Felton a lot: ” Watching you become a teenager and be delighted, become a young man, a free spirit looking for his place in the world, and then a man, is It was a pleasure. I love you son. “

Finally, the wizard himself, Daniel Radcliffe, anticipated that we can expect something in 2021, for the 20th anniversary: ​​” I think this is just a preview of the nostalgia in which we will all be immersed in the 20th anniversary next year”.

We look forward and hopefully, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) will be there next time!

