Harry Potter : J. K. Rowling accused of transphobia, it creates a new controversy on Twitter

While the victims and the executioners were fighting out the last week on Twitter on the #Balancetongrossophobe, the social network has lately been splashed by the scandal surrounding the author J. K. Rowling. In effect, the 7 of June, the famous writer, to whom we owe the saga of Harry Potter, has attracted the ire of many internet users after the publication of a tweet transphobic, recalling one of their first outputs in December 2019. The relay and commenting on an article called “The creation of a world post-Covid 19 for the people with their rules”J. K. Rowling is subsequently expressed in a post to question this formulation, feigning a derivative of the word “women“: “I’m sure there’s a word for this type of person. Help Me. Wumben ? Wimpund ? Woomud ?” A post that has not ceased to arouse the ire of many tweeters, the latter recalling that the men, transgender people and people with non-binary also had their menstrual period.

Three days later, the novelist has tried clumsily to quell the controversy by the publication of an essay on his blog, while many of the stars in the universe of Harry Potter as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint or Eddie Redmayne, were carried out to show their support for the transgender community. Especially engaged, actress Emma Watson was remembered on the social networks : “transgender people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without questions, or the news that might not be what you are.” If you thought the scandal had ended, many fans, those who have lent their support to J. K. Rowling in the report of the approval of the extremism of some trans-activists, the author finds himself once more in the chaos. In fact, several of the members of its community, as well as the more famous sites of information related to Harry Potter have announced a boycott to the writer. The ground in question ? A series of eleven tweets posted last Sunday, in which J. K. Rowling warns against “the consequences of gender reassignment surgery and hormone treatments”. In fact, it has been compared to taking drugs for sex changes in antidepressants before pointing the finger at health professionals, he said “worried by the fact that young people struggling with mental health problems are diverted to the hormones and surgery and while this may not be in your best interest”. Each tweet appears, therefore, put the oil on the fire as the author was involved in the controversy.

To support his point of view, Rowling has published several articles and studies that purport to demonstrate that the use of hormones for gender transition may result in serious side effects, that many trans-activists are aware of this. The writer does not hesitate to compare the hormonal therapy “a new type of conversion therapy for gay youth”, in which it reiterates its position that the hormones can cause problems “fertility and / or full sexual function.”. These recent statements, as well as the comments of the past month of June have been pushed to a new time of the many celebrities to react, the supermodel and activist transsexual Munroe Bergdorf who said : “J. K. Rowling is not a science. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert in the area of gender. This is a woman billionaire, cisgenre, heterosexual and white, which has decided that it knows what is best for us and our bodies. This is not your fight.” A controversy that continues to swell, and that could have an impact on the production of Fantastic Beasts 3Warner Bros has condemned in a press release on the writer and scriptwriter, while the publishing house of the last, Hachette, has assured his support on behalf of freedom of expression.