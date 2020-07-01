Harry Potter: J. K. Rowling was boycotted for his comments transphobic?

The author J. K. Rowling has not endeared him to the LGBT community in the light of recent writings transphobic in your personal web site. She responded on Twitter by the duplication of its position “If the gender is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex,” wrote Rowling. “If the gender is not real, the lived reality of women in the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes much of the opportunity to talk about your life in a significant way. This is not hatred to tell the truth. The idea that women like me, who show empathy for trans people for decades, who feel connected because they are vulnerable in the same way as women – is-to-say-that-the violence of the men – “hate” trans people, because they think that the sex is real and has real consequences – is a nonsense. “Many in the entertainment industry have spoken out against Rowling of the LGBT community, Universal Studios, Warner Bros and a number of Harry Potter and Beasts fantastic movie stars, as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watsonand Eddie Redmayne. Redmayne has played in 2015 The daughter of Danish as a pioneer in transgender Elbe Wegener. Now the problem is to know what to do, because the world is Harry Potter it is so ingrained in pop culture, with Beasts fantastic films in development and of the attractions of the theme park as the wizarding world of Harry Potter at the theme park of Universal.

There has been an active campaign of boycott of the restaurant chain Chick-Fil-a because of the active participation of the company’s donations to anti-LGBT well-known in the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In November 2019, the company announced the refocusing of its philanthropic efforts, according to CNN. Chick-Fil-a released its own statement: “we serve more than 23 million people per year, including those of the LGBTQ +. In fact, we believe that we are the largest provider of fight against poverty in the population is LGBTQ +. When the misinformation is perpetuated without effect, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of their sexual orientation, their gender identity, their religion or any other factor, is threatened. We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to judgment, ill-informed and we are very grateful to the partners and donors who ensure that any person in need of our help, you feel safe and comfortable to cross our doors. “The company has not made it clear if she would stop all the donations to groups with anti-LGBT.

What is the effectiveness of the boycotts? Obviously, the conglomerate of chicken has felt the pressure and has worked to repair its image in the eyes of the public through the redefinition of their position in philanthropy. Chick-Fil-a is not the first nor the child subjected to the scrutiny of the acts of a few at the executive level. Similar claims are made by companies like Walmart and mcdonald’s, are american companies the most successful. Many are discussing with the billions of profit that the businesses generate, there is no reason for employees to remain poor and dependent on government help because their current wages are less than the cost of the typical lifestyle. The protests in the interior have had some effect, the companies gradually implement changes in wages. The changes were not due to a boycott. If there was a boycott organized against a company like Chick-Fil-a or Hobby Lobby, this also applies to those who do business? The restaurant chain regularly does business with many professional sports teams, as well as with television networks. Therefore, if Chick-Fil-a does business with ESPN for a bowl of university, it means that he avoid sports network, in addition to its parent company, Disney? Everything becomes confusing as to what point the companies are outlined and connected.

Although Rowling does not make donations of assets to the groups anti-LGBT, similar to the pressure must be applied to Rowling for their views on anti-transgender despite the fact that those who have worked in his universe, moving away from his controversial position? The protest against his remarks has already begun with the resignation of four of the authors of your agency write-Blair Partnership, according to the Variety, in the context of the consequences of their comments. A person who always likes Harry Potter despite the opinions of Rowling, actress Nicole Maines, who plays the super-hero transgender Dreamer / Nia Nall in The CW of the Super Girl. In a chronicle of the Variety, Maines has written about her own personal experience as a transgender person in regards to the comments of the author. In regard to the opinion of Rowling in the bathrooms / locker rooms, ” When you open the doors of the restrooms and dressing rooms to every man who believes or feels to be a woman … then it opens the door to all men who wish to enter This is the simple truth. “

“There are so many things to unpack,” said Maines. “First of all, this is not the truth, and this is not simple. She is trying, I think, to see things as absolute and one-sided, and you should not consider sex and gender in absolute terms. . At the heart of this argument lies in the fact generate fear. It takes old-fashioned ideology and transforms it into a problem of which we are convinced in a general way, that we can not allow some human beings who exist in the same spaces as us. a not-complete problem: in the 20 States and approximately 200 cities that have policies of gender, you will find that there is no negative impact increased public safety by allowing trans people to use facilities that match their gender identity. “It also describes the state of mind in which transgender people face, and how she took the decision to make the transition. “But I am someone who has decided to make a transition to a doctor,” continued the actor. “All the world is not. There are a million and one of the reasons why a transgender person may not want to pursue a transition, medical, and exactly none of them is no one’s business but hers. It all goes back to the autonomy of the body. Person – cis, trans, man or woman – should be your body to another person. Transgender people should not and should not be forced to change their bodies to be considered acceptable. I mean, isn’t this the same thing that women have been fighting for decades? the pressure to change ourselves and change our body for the sake of pleasing others? This is another set of beauty standards that are not reasonable. And this pains all of us.

Maines has also expressed his disappointment at the comments from Rowling, because that franchise was a success with the community based on sexual orientation. While the fandom that the actor remains faithful, the opinion of the author, change the way you see the universe Harry Potter / fantastic beasts?