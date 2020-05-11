Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne…

To bring a bit of magic in the confinement, as she has said, J. K. Rowling is not gone with the back of a Bright gold. She has invited stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, to be filmed reading the first volume, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s stone.

Harry Potter and The Reading Club Against the Containment : could it be the eighth volume of the adventures of the most famous wizards with glasses, straight out of the imagination of J. K. Rowling ?

Not really. But almost. Since the beginning of the confinement, the author in scotland, who must be the saga literary Harry Potter, in fact, wanted to “put a little magic” in the daily life of the people, as she explained, via the initiative “Harry Potter At Home”. This is a project close to perfection has just been put online on the site The Wizarding Worlddedicated to the universe of the saga. 17 celebrities will read each chapter of the first volume, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s stone. And to start, what could be more perfect that the reading of the first chapter, “The Survivor” (“The Boy Who Lived” in VO), by Daniel Radcliffe in person ?

The English actor, who has played Harry Potter in the eight films that constitute the saga, was the first one to start. Which no doubt made it a little jealous of Emma Watson / Hermione, the biggest fan of reading the small band. For the rest, other individuals will be called to come in and read infront of the camera, including Eddie Redmayne (Norbert Dragon in Fantastic Animals), but also David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry…

The Harry Potter films available on VOD at SFR

This book club virtual also offers quizzes, drawing competitions and other activities around the universe Harry Potter, so that the parents can occupy their children. A few weeks ago, The Wizarding World had already made freely available audio books of the first volume of Harry Potter.

Then, of course, these readings are in English, but it is the perfect way to revise, no ? And anyway, we know that you already know the story by heart…

If this is not the case, why not (re)start in a marathon of movies Harry Potteravailable on VOD at SFR ?

Source : The Wizarding World