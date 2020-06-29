Harry Potter : Rowling involved in the game of the AAA ? The Date of release, leak is confirmed, the latest rumors

If there is a game that has not yet been formalized, and what is expected when even with impatience, this is what the triple-a Harry Potter who is the subject of rumors from several months ago. In the month of last march, spoke of the existence of a Harry Potter game in the open world . The site Bloomberg reveals today new details : two people who currently work in this project confirm that the information is real. The title would be, more precisely, in the course of development in a studio of Warner Bros, Avalanche Software, based in Salt Lake City. And it would have to be patient to play it, because it would be scheduled for the end of next year on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The capture of the famous video leakée 2018

The sides of a true Batman game, Harry Potter was going to be part of large projects for Warner Bros One of the sources of Bloomberg, confirmed that the short video leakée distributed in 2018 was the result of an old version of the game. But she refuses, however, “most of the rumors” that have come out since then. And if the work is in constant progress, the atmosphere, however, would not be good in the study. The anonymous source mentioned a climate of anxiety and many private discussions because of the recent accusations by J. K. Rowling, who was accused of having published tweets transphobic is not little. Engine of the deductible, the author has his opinion on all the projects. But in this, would have “very little direct involvement”he said to us.

“The people who have menstruation.” I’m sure they had a word for those people. Someone to help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: the Creation of a greater equality in the post-COVID-19 world for people who have menstruation https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J. K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) On the 6th of June 2020

Moreover, this dark matter of transphobia has had a great impact on the industry of the Warner Bros… To remember, the history dates back to the 6th of June : Rowling, from your Twitter account, commented that, ironically, an article that uses the term” the people who have their rules “ to make the distinction between people who were born women and those who have made the transition. It was then stated that this type of” inclusive language “it was” dehumanizing and humiliating “for the women.

As a result, many transgender people are offended, actors Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have shown their disagreement, and Warner Bros. has responded by promoting its inclusive culture.

And after Felicia Grady, editor of the fan site Mugglenet, the dispute itself is likely to reduce the hype for the new game, some fans because they wish to support financially Rowling.

Second capture of the famous video leakée 2018

Another difficulty is added to the batch : AT&T is currently in the process of seeking a buyer for the branch of games from Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, which includes the Avalanche. But, for the moment, there is no news. The Batman game was, apparently, first announced at E3 this year, but finally was released in the month of August, on the occasion of a digital event baptized DC FanDome. And it was after this that we could learn more, officially, on this Harry Potter next-gen. In the meantime, we invite you to consult the latest rumors that have recently fallen in the RPG of Harry Potter world open.