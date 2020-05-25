Harry Potter : Rupert Grint “terrified” about the shoot, its great phobia

This evening, TF1 rebroadcasts the cult Harry Potter and the Chamber of secretsat 21h05. The opportunity to repeat the saga cult by one of its best strands, where one discovers the existence of a mysterious monster killer hidden in a room of Hogwarts. For the defeat (and in the process destroy a horcruxe), they must pass by the lair ofAragog, giant spider friend of Hagrid. A cavern filled with thousands of spiders of all sizes, which was complicated to manage for Rupert Grint, arachnophobe.

The actor of the unforgettable Ron is like his character : paralyzed by these critters with eight legs. In an interview with the british version ofAttitude in June 2011, Rupert Grint confesses his phobia. “I am an arachnophobe. It really affects my daily life. I look into my shoes every time I wear it. I look in the sheets, in the pillows...“he confided.

“I’m going to Australia in a few weeks. I’d never been before, the spiders, I have always been stopped“he even added. This phobia was mostly a big hassle to turn the scene of the spiders, where his character is completely liquefied. “The scenes in the lair of the spiders were scary, because I’m afraid of spiders. When I saw Aragog [le chef des arachnides, NDLR] for the first time, I was not playing, I was truly terrified !“he entrusted in the promotion of the film, as reported AlloCiné

In France, Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets is released in the cinema in 2002. Rupert Grint was 13 years old at the time of the shooting. Now 31-years-old, the british actor is about to become a father for the first time : his companion of long date Georgia Groome (The Diary of Georgia Nicholson) is pregnant ! According to the rumors, they would be even married…