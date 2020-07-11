Harry Potter shall have the right to his festival in France from September!!!

Notice to fans of the famous saga of magic created by J. K Rowling : a festival of Harry Potter will take place in France in the month of September!!! The program of the festivities : an introduction to Quidditch, escape game, magicians…
Almost 10 years after the release of the final movie Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 2 and 13 years after the publication of the last volume of the saga, the magical world ofHarry Potterdevised by the writer J. K Rowling, still has the wind in its sails. While TF1 has published the opus theater, has been used by the trio of actors-Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint (he recently became a dad !) and Emma Watson, the French fans of the magician with glasses never have enough of it and decided to organize a festival to show their young heroes of Hogwarts. Despite the pandemic, of which J. K Rowling has claimed to have had symptoms of the virus and to be now “fully restored”, the fans of the series have already planned to meet in France, and in the month of September for many celebrations.
A first festival of Harry Potter, in the Vaucluse
Destination Vaucluse, specifically in Châteauneuf-de-Gadagne park Arbousière for the first edition of the Lumos Maxima Festivalorganized by an association of fans of the corner ! The 19 and 20 of September next, which will fly as a british air in the region Provence-Alpes-Côte d’azur, where it is expected that the beginning of many enthusiasts who do not hesitate to enjoy a bièraubeurres and to equip themselves for the occasion of wands or cloaks of invisibility. If J. K. Rowling has offered a wonderful gift to their fans after Harry Potterthese last are now on their own convention to live a magical moment. And your imagination has no limits ! Giant spider, détraqueurs 2.20 m high… The volunteers of the festival of the intent-to-treat in the atmosphere of this event and work hard to set building.
Quidditch, escape game…, and from a safe distance !
“There will be initiations of Quidditcha Escape game, story-tellers, fire-eaters, the magician Fabien Solace, but also of the actress, Solange Boulanger, French voice of Dolores Umbridge (the character played on the big screen by the actress Imelda Stauntonnote of the editor), who will share their experience in the heart of the saga”explains Thomas Bruguier, founder of the event, the newspaper Provence. While many festival were cancelled due to the pandemic, as the last Cannes film Festival, and some of the film-the French are already back, the festival has closed its ticket office for the hour (7600 pre-sale tickets have already been recorded). “The actions of the current government, with capacity for 5,000 people per day in a simultaneous manner. Even if the festival takes place outdoors, in a park of 30 000 m2, it is preferred to maintain caution, so that each person can keep a regulatory space distanciation physical, as indicated in the recommendations relating to the Covid-19. Don’t worry, the sale of tickets will be available at the entrance of our festival, according to new measures by the government that could take place during the summer”explain the organizers on the page Facebook of the event.