Harry Potter shall have the right to his festival in France from September!!!

Almost 10 years after the release of the last movie of Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 2, and 13 years after the publication of the last volume of the saga, the magical world of Harry Potter, created by the novelist J. K Rowling, still has the wind in its sails. While TF1 has published the opus theater, has been used by the trio of actors-Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint (he recently became a dad !) and Emma Watson, the French fans of the magician with glasses never have enough of it and decided to organize a festival to show their young heroes of Hogwarts. Despite the pandemic, of which J. K Rowling has claimed to have had symptoms of the virus and to be now “fully restored”, the fans of the series have already planned to meet in France, and in the month of September for many celebrations.

A first festival of Harry Potter, in the Vaucluse

Destination Vaucluse, specifically in Châteauneuf-de-Gadagne park Arbousière for the first issue of the Lumos Maxima Festival, organized by an association of fans of the corner ! The 19 and 20 of September next, which will fly as a british air in the region Provence-Alpes-Côte d’azur, where it is expected that the beginning of many enthusiasts who do not hesitate to enjoy a bièraubeurres and to equip themselves for the occasion of wands or cloaks of invisibility. If J. K. Rowling has offered a wonderful gift to their fans after Harry Potter, they make their own convention to live a magical moment. And your imagination

