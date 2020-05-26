Harry Potter : these two former actors taclent on Instagram !

It was nineteen years. The dozens of actors and actresses chosen to turn in the first ” Harry Potter “, were meeting for the first time. They were still young children. And for more than ten years, they have grown up together, in front of the camera, but also to the shelter of the glances. And contrary to what the Muggle could believe, in real life, the Slytherin and the Gryffindor were much more buddies on the screen. In fact, Emma Watson, the unbeaten Hermione, is very close to Tom Felton, the nice villain Draco Malfoy. This summer, the two actors have even spent their whole vacation in South Africa.

And yesterday again, we had the evidence of the proximity of all this tribe magic. On Instagram, Tom Felton has posted a photo of him taken in Canada, dressed in a cape Slytherin. It takes the poses next to a photograph of him taken certainly on the filming of the second film, ” Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets “. He writes : “It is hard to grow up “. On the picture, the actor looks tired. And in the comment, another player in the tackle with a lot of humour. Matthew Lewis wrote : “Speak for yourself dude ! “In fact, Matthew Lewis, who plays Neville Londubat is very different from the little boy awkward to Gryffindor. We can also note that Oliver Phelps, who lent his features to George Weasley commented with a émoji laughing out loud. Proof that the casting of the “Harry Potter” is always near, even if they have all taken different paths. Today, Tom Felton continues to rotate, often in independent films. For his part, Matthew Lewis has played in many series in the uk.