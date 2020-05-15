Harry Potter : Tom Felton reveals a video never seen before, with Emma Watson

Nostalgic moments of the movie Harry Potter, Tom Felton has recently shared a unseen footage on the web. You are sharing in our article.

Who remembers the first sequences of the legendary saga of J. K. Rowling ? In any case, Tom Felton shared a small video taken during the first filming of Harry Potter. The landscape seems familiar to you, you will recognize, surely, in the sequence : this is the courtyard of Hogwarts. We see three characters : Emma Watson, aka Hermione, Daniel Radcliffe alias Harry Potter and Tom Felton alias Draco Malfoy. All the three characters play with their hands in their costume of a magician. You relive in the video below.

Then, this scene and this landscape is just to remind you it not something ? Actually, in the first film, it’s in this courtyard of Hogwarts that gave the first course in broomstick. On the other hand, it is at these moments that Harry Potter has started to train in a sport invented by the author : the Quidditch. Also, Daniel Radcliffe his real name has become an expert at this game over time. In this sequence, Hermione and Darco Malfoy fun to play a game of reflexes of the hands, while Harry Potter is the referee.

In any case, fans of Harry Potter as well as the players surely have appreciated this sharing of Tom Felton. Yes, this sequence is nostalgic, without doubt, moved the fans as you can feel it in their comments. However, publishing video has accumulated over 2 million views and tens of thousands of comments. Suffice to say that the fervor of the fans of the saga is ever present, especially now that they have discovered their favorite characters when they were children. A sequence without a doubt magical ! In the aftermath, it seems that two other actors would not say no to a reboot.